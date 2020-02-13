Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Stake Raised by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $12,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,914,502.20. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,385,988.60. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $58.90 on Thursday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

