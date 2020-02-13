Insider Selling: Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) CEO Sells 6,458 Shares of Stock

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $944,547.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,489,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $149.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.22. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.58 and a 12 month high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 1,944.0% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

