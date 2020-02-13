Insider Selling: Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $431,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $109.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.47. Power Integrations Inc has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $111.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price target on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

