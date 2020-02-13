Insider Selling: Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $336,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,893.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PRGS stock opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Progress Software Corp has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $123.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 861.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 106,818 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 30.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,650,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,098,000 after acquiring an additional 36,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, January 17th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

