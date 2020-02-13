Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,200 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Insmed were worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Insmed by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Insmed by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth $1,785,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Insmed by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSM opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.56. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

Several brokerages recently commented on INSM. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insmed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

