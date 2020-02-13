Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) by 271.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,176 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

RZG stock opened at $120.18 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.81.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.