iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 22,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $46.64 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.