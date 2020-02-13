iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,342.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

IEF stock opened at $112.92 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.57 and a 1 year high of $114.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

