iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,784 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000.

Shares of EWM opened at $27.25 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $31.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.03.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

