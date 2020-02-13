Jay C. Hoag Sells 1,894 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NFLX opened at $380.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $342.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $166.75 billion, a PE ratio of 92.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Netflix by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,154 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $593,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,678 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Netflix by 695.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 457,098 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Netflix by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,602,776,000 after purchasing an additional 348,403 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 28,747.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 336,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Netflix to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.00.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

