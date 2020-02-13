Jerry W. Kolb Sells 33,025 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 33,025 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $393,658.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $320,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.56 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 244,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 33,427.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,997,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after buying an additional 2,988,077 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 30.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 71,806 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 17.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 226,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

