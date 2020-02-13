K12 (NYSE:LRN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

K12 (NYSE:LRN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

NYSE LRN opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $685.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98. K12 has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $37.43.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.21 million. K12 had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that K12 will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of K12 by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 331,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 116,306 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in K12 in the third quarter valued at $329,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in K12 by 26.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in K12 in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in K12 in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

