Kenneth G. Langone Acquires 24,000 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 24,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $548,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,315,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,050,199.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE UFI opened at $23.37 on Thursday. Unifi, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $422.66 million, a P/E ratio of 123.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). Unifi had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Unifi by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Unifi by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unifi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Unifi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Unifi by 764.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded Unifi to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

