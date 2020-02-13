La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LJPC. HC Wainwright lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of LJPC stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $248.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.08. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.11% and a negative net margin of 683.88%. Equities research analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 2,971,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,801,774.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 81,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $547,512.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,131,160 shares of company stock worth $26,873,996 over the last three months. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LJPC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 14,898.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

