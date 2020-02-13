Leonard A. Comma Sells 5,960 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $509,699.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,470,084.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $87.14 on Thursday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.77 and a 1 year high of $93.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.25.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JACK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Cowen upgraded Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,309.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,242,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,525 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 895,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,847,000 after acquiring an additional 128,893 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 313.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 521,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,704,000 after acquiring an additional 395,336 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,667,000 after buying an additional 34,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 371,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,020,000 after buying an additional 121,525 shares during the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

