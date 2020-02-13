Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 6,162.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 65,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,966,000 after acquiring an additional 64,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $217.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $165.93 and a 52-week high of $218.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.36.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

