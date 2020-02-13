LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research raised LYFT from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bernstein Bank started coverage on LYFT in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on LYFT to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on LYFT from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. LYFT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.55.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $48.46 on Monday. LYFT has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $88.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.49 million. Analysts predict that LYFT will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 31,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $1,389,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President John Patrick Zimmer sold 39,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $1,702,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,072 shares of company stock valued at $7,950,163.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LYFT during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of LYFT during the second quarter worth about $545,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of LYFT during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LYFT during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in LYFT by 37.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

