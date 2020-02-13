ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,581,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,154,000 after acquiring an additional 298,112 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 321,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after acquiring an additional 118,756 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 873.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 78,788 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,892,000 after acquiring an additional 78,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 259,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,873,000 after acquiring an additional 75,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 price target on ManpowerGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CL King began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

MAN stock opened at $93.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.51. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.14 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $509,765.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,711.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Burke Patrick 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,435. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.