Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,093,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,570,945 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $177,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 356.2% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 78.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 346.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.38.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

