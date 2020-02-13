Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Major Shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook Purchases 160,910 Shares

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook bought 160,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $627,549.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, January 17th, Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook bought 55,981 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $199,852.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $4.03 on Thursday. Marchex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of $168.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marchex by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Marchex by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Marchex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Marchex by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

