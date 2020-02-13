Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its position in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

NYSE MMI opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $153,718.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,378.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

