Maria Belousova Sells 17,929 Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CTO Maria Belousova sold 17,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $915,096.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,397.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GrubHub stock opened at $51.82 on Thursday. GrubHub Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -246.75 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,545,000 after purchasing an additional 68,316 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,575,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,192,000 after purchasing an additional 977,493 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,816,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,321,000 after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,419,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,665,000 after purchasing an additional 491,361 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRUB. Bank of America cut GrubHub from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on GrubHub in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on GrubHub from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

