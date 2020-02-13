Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $56.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.03. The company has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,205,729.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,510,788.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

