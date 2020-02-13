Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,726 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,793,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,978,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,276,000 after acquiring an additional 66,132 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 30.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,370,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,111 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 34.9% in the third quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,853,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,702,000 after acquiring an additional 479,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 21.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,740,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,588,000 after acquiring an additional 310,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NWL. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

NYSE:NWL opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $22.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.