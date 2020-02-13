NV5 Global’s (NVEE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $91.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised NV5 Global from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered NV5 Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NV5 Global has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

NVEE stock opened at $64.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $829.01 million, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average of $61.53. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $85.60.

In related news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $201,786.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $144,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 491,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 3.2% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 275,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 244,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 220,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

