Paul Bennett Medini Sells 3,982 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Stock

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CB opened at $163.89 on Thursday. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $129.89 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,379,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,858,000 after acquiring an additional 224,656 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 11.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $29,268,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

