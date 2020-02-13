Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Receiving Neutral Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News headlines about Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) have been trending neutral on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Powell Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Powell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.91 million, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average of $41.16. Powell Industries has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $50.81.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $134.15 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

