Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

RTLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,270,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,460,000 after acquiring an additional 26,771 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,085,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,104,000 after acquiring an additional 121,331 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,538,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,422,000 after acquiring an additional 200,294 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 915,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 116,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 976.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 496,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.