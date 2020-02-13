Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 167.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

RRGB has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

In other news, Director Gerard Johan Hart bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Pace bought 7,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.37 per share, with a total value of $195,503.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,811.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $607,904 over the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter worth $233,000. Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 126.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the period.

Shares of RRGB opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.75 million, a P/E ratio of -42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.25. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

