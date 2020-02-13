Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Director Sells $383,100.00 in Stock

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $383,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,656.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Cameron Mcmartin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $360,900.00.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $25.13 on Thursday. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.30 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 41.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAIL. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.53.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

