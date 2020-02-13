Sean A. Cassidy Sells 10,000 Shares of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,457.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $52.98 on Thursday. Arvinas Inc has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06.

ARVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Arvinas by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

