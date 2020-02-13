Short Interest in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) Decreases By 24.4%

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,100 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the January 15th total of 368,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Millicom International Cellular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $63.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 717.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 35.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 3.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 108,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

