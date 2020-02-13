Short Interest in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Declines By 12.9%

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 983,700 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the January 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 637,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TECD. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Get Tech Data alerts:

Shares of Tech Data stock opened at $144.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.48. Tech Data has a one year low of $80.20 and a one year high of $151.47.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tech Data will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,756,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data during the third quarter valued at about $923,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 171.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 62,127 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data during the third quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.