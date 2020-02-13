Short Interest in TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) Increases By 68.3%

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the January 15th total of 70,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

TESS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TESS opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59. The company has a market cap of $61.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. TESSCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

