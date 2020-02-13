Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,184,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,541 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Sony were worth $148,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Sony in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sony presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

Sony stock opened at $70.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.43. Sony Corp has a 52 week low of $41.91 and a 52 week high of $73.86.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

