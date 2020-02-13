Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Spirit Airlines worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 25,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 221,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 46,324 shares during the period.

SAVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.07.

In other news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $254,043.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAVE opened at $43.93 on Thursday. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average is $39.09.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.38 million. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

