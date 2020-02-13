Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,311,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,983 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sprint were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprint in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprint by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sprint by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 335,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 126,994 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprint by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 266,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 166,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprint by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

S has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised Sprint from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sprint from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprint has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.26.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Sprint Corp has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $8.78.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprint Corp will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

