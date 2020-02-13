Sprint (NYSE:S) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Sprint (NYSE:S) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Sprint from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprint has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.26.

Sprint stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.26. Sprint has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprint will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sprint by 4.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 320,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprint by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sprint by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,836,759 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,830,000 after buying an additional 495,041 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprint by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 99,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

