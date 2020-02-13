Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

SBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

NASDAQ:SBT opened at $7.30 on Thursday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 77,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 127,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 46.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 71.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 26,646 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 789.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares during the period. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

