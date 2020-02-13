Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TCMD. BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.31. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $135,582.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,486.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $120,484.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,637.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,413 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

