Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Update

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TAYD stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.74. Taylor Devices has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $13.39.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Ira Sochet bought 56,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $671,934.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taylor Devices stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 2.43% of Taylor Devices worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

