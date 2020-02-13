TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Short Interest Up 45.5% in January

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the January 15th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:TELA opened at $15.70 on Thursday. TELA Bio has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $15.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($22.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($22.14). The company had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Analysts forecast that TELA Bio will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TELA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TELA Bio stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.21% of TELA Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

