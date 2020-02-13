Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,671 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 12.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $37.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of research firms have commented on TDS. Raymond James upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

