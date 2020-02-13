Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Stake Increased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,603 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,172,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $370,029,000 after buying an additional 227,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,207,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $211,760,000 after buying an additional 84,035 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,961,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,301,000 after buying an additional 199,501 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after buying an additional 70,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 361,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,180,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

TDS stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $37.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

