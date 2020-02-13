Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,200 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the January 15th total of 617,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 559,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMDI. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Maxim Group cut Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Shares of Titan Medical stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. Titan Medical has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 4.62.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Titan Medical will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Titan Medical stock. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Capital One National Association owned about 0.16% of Titan Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.