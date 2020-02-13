TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Update

TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 380,400 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the January 15th total of 505,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 624,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOPS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TOP SHIPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of TOP SHIPS in a report on Friday, December 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TOP SHIPS stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 204,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. TOP SHIPS makes up approximately 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 2.35% of TOP SHIPS as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOPS stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. TOP SHIPS has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air.

