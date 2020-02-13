TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 484,100 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 436,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.65. TowneBank has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. TowneBank had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $139.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

