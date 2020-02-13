Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

TREC opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.39 million, a P/E ratio of -222.26 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Trecora Resources news, Director Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,696 shares of company stock valued at $138,764. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 78,620 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trecora Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 988,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 24,241 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Trecora Resources by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 72,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

