TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Short Interest Down 15.1% in January

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,200 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the January 15th total of 467,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 75,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

TCBK opened at $37.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average of $37.65. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.88. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $34.49 and a 12 month high of $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

