United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 265,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,107,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $105.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.82 and a 200-day moving average of $117.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.72.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.